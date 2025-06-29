‘This Path To Greatness Is Bigger Than Conor McGregor’ – Fighters & Fans React To Ilia Topuria Knocking Out Charles Oliveira For Lightweight Title At UFC 317

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has become the 10th fighter in UFC history — and the first undefeated fighter in UFC history — to win a championship in a second weight class, scoring a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira to win the UFC lightweight championship.

The title was vacated after Islam Makhachev announced plans to move up to welterweight to challenge new champion Jack Della Maddalena.

The two came out swinging early, with Topuria opening a cut around one of Oliveira’s eyes and Oliveira landing a strong right hand. Oliveira then pressed Topuria against the fence and went for a takedown — but Topuria countered and ended up on top. Topuria got into side control, but Oliveira threatened a leg lock temporarily before the fight retuned to the feet.

And it was there where Topuria landed a one-two that dropped Oliveira and knocked him out cold to become the new champion.

Following the fight, Topuria had a confrontation in the Octagon with Paddy Pimblett, who shoved Topuria before security separated the two.

This path to greatness is bigger than Connor McGregor. #UFC317 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 29, 2025

It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender. — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 29, 2025

Pushing without dropping the belt is difficult. #UFC317 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 29, 2025

Yoo poor Armand man. Paddy doesn’t get past him. I do want to see ilia put him — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 29, 2025

Ilia Topuria is the UFC’s biggest superstar in the world right now #UFC317 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2025

@Topuriailia well done brother! This man is a special fighter #ufc317 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) June 29, 2025

Oh shit Ilia is different that was crazy #ufc317 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 29, 2025

Illa is the best fighter in ufc history fuck 😤😤😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 29, 2025

That was absolutely nuts 😳 #ufc — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) June 29, 2025

Wow Topuria is different 👀👀 #UFC317 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 29, 2025

No one has ever done this at this level! #UFC317 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 29, 2025

Ilia Topuria is ridiculous man. We're watching an all-time great in the making. #UFC317 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 29, 2025

Ilia Topuria might be the greatest UFC Fighter of all time holy shit pic.twitter.com/gwMh6AeUyg — LeBron__legacy 👑 🐐 (@LeBron__legacy) June 29, 2025

Ilia Topuria KOs Charles Oliveira in Round 1. He's the first undefeated two-division champion in UFC history. #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/oJ4tOXITzP — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 29, 2025

Topuria won the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 298 last year with a knockout of Alexander Volkanovski. He then became the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308 before jumping up in weight.

Oliveira is now 3-3 in the six fights he’s had since losing the UFC lightweight title on the scales in 2022. He won the belt originally by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and retained against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.