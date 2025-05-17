‘This Woman Is A Menace’ – Fans React To Denise Gomes Bulldozing Finish At UFC Vegas 106

If there is one person in the women’s strawweight division to be on the watch for, it’s Denise Gomes. And that was emphasized with perhaps another one of the most dominant performances in the history of the division at UFC Vegas 106.
Gomes needed just one round and 30 seconds to put away Elise Reed in a dominant, one-sided showing during the event’s preliminary card.
Gomes lands a right hand almost right away, and despite Reed’s efforts to battle back, Gomes’ power is too much. Reed was rocked by another right hand, and a brutal elbow furthered that damage. On the ground, Reed tried to cling and hold the position, but Gomes’ pressure was too much, even threatening an arm-triangle before the end of the round.
Sensing Reed was still hurt, Gomes landed a devastating right hand before some ground-and-pound brought the fight to a quick close — just 30 seconds into round two.
Denise Gomes Obliterates Elise Reed At UFC Vegas 106
This marked Gomes’ third win in a row and her fifth win in her last six. Her third finish now brings her into a tie for the second-most finishes in the history of the UFC’s women’s strawweight division.
Reed has consistently had wins and losses, not able to chain more than one win or loss together, since her UFC debut in 2021.