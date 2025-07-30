Is Tim Kennedy a Fraud? UFC Coaches Weigh-In on Stolen Valor

MMA and military veteran Tim Kennedy has admitted to lying about awarded the Bronze Star with Valor – and Eric Nicksick, among many others, isn’t happy about it.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Tim Kennedy has been receiving a great deal of criticism after admitting that he lied about his Bronze Star with Valor award. As you can imagine, given the patriotic nature of the United States and the importance of the military in that role, people weren’t happy.

Tim Kennedy had a perfectly solid mixed martial arts career and did a lot when it comes to his military career too, but this is the kind of lie that can tarnish your reputation in more ways than one.

In a recent episode of their podcast, Eric Nicksick and his producer Randy Faehnrich couldn’t help but speak about the matter.

Eric Nicksick and Randy Faehnrich discuss Tim Kennedy

“Tim Kennedy stole valor. He lied about his Bronze Star with Valor, purple heart – all this was a lie. And it’s always the loudest, most patriotic ones who end up doing the most unpatriotic things.”

“He wrote a book—book was great—but what if the whole thing is lies? Now, five years ago, guys in the industry were already saying he wasn’t telling the truth.”

“At that level, you just can’t. When you make millions off this lie, where does that money go? Meanwhile, the rest of your unit, who lived these missions, gets nothing.”

“The military takes this seriously—and there’s now an investigation underway. Tim Kennedy admitted: ‘I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake.’”

“It’s sad. You have a great, honorable career, but now you’re ostracized from the community. Why risk your whole reputation and brotherhood?”

“There’s so much money made off books, movies, speaking tours—meanwhile, the real guys stay silent. Sometimes, embellishment becomes part of that influencer culture, but outright lying is a line you can’t cross.”