“Time To Officially Learn His Name” – Fans Split On Baysangur Susurkaev’s Performance At UFC 319 Following Quick Turnaround From DWCS

Taking the fight on just a few days’ notice, Baysangur Susurkaev faced adversity but managed to score a finish of Eric Nolan in the featured preliminary card bout of UFC 319.

Susurkaev started the fight with heavy pressure, displaying full confidence. Nolan, however, shook things up in the closing seconds of the first, rocking Susurkaev and nearly scoring the finish.

Susurkaev, however, stole momentum in the second round with a series of leg kicks to bust up one of Nolan’s legs. Nolan went to the mat, but that allowed Susurkaev to get right on top and work his way to Nolan’s back.

Susurkaev then finished off the recent CFFC welterweight champion with a rear-naked choke. His post-fight interview, however, appeared to not fly over well with fans, as he called to compete at Noche UFC 3 and failed to get the Chicago crowd to chant his name.

Baysangur Susurkaev's post-fight interview? Shades of "Don't fear me, fear the consequences." #UFC319

Susurkaev competed just four days ago on the season premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series season nine, scoring the night’s only finish with a body kick on Murtaza Talha.

Nolan won the CFFC’s 170-pound title with a finish of Blayne Richards in May.