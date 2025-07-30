Tito Ortiz Calls Politics “The most vicious stuff in the world – Don’t Do It!”

Former UFC star Tito Ortiz has spoken about his political run, noting that he wouldn’t recommend for others to do it.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts run, Tito Ortiz was a fantastic fighter and a big star, especially in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was involved in some incredible rivalries and incredible moments but in recent years, he’s been best known for some of his strange and often outlandish comments.

Either way, Tito Ortiz is a character – and he’s a character that actually wound up doing okay in the world of politics. He was a member of the Huntington Beach City Council for six months, eventually resigning after a series of disputes within the council.

In a recent interview, Tito Ortiz wasn’t afraid to give his honestly opinion on what being in politics is actually like.

Tito Ortiz discusses his political run

“No! Don’t do it. I did it—do not do it. It’s the most vicious stuff in the world. You gotta have a strong team. I like to make everybody happy, and you just can’t. Hats off to the politicians, but I live in Florida now—best move I ever did. My kids are happy, I’m coaching wrestling, and the people here are really, really good.”

Ortiz is always bound to fly in the face of controversy from time to time, but it’s good to hear that he seems to be enjoying his life. Long may it continue for a man who, in many ways, was a real pioneer.