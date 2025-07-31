Tom Aspinall Must Defeat Ciryl Gane Or Else it Might Be Over for the UFC Heavyweight Division, says MMA Analyst

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes that the future of the UFC’s heavyweight division could well be on the line when Tom Aspinall defends his UFC title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

Finally, after months of waiting, we finally have some clarity at heavyweight. The new undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall, will square off with Ciryl Gane later this year in what looks set to be a really interesting clash of styles.

For many, Tom Aspinall is the clear favorite, but you never know what could happen in this crazy world called mixed martial arts. At the very least, we’re expecting to see the kind of showdown that reminds us all why heavyweight can be a really fun division.

In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, however, the champion is fighting for a whole lot more than just his belt.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane

“Never in the history of our sport has anybody had more pressure on them than Tom Aspinall.”

“Pressure creates fatigue. It creates a chemical release… same as adrenaline, same as excitement, same as fear. It creates a release and it can paralyze you.”

“You don’t really know what kind of guy you are until you find yourself in that position.”

“He’s got to not just win, he’s got to win fast.”

“I don’t know that Tom could find himself in a harder spot.”

“I’m excited to have a heavyweight champion that wants to fight, compete, come speak, meet the public, be part of the community.”