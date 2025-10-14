Tom Aspinall gets honest about hypothetical showdown with UFC legend

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall admitted that a hypothetical fight with Daniel Cormier during his prime may not have gone too well for him.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the current king of the UFC’s heavyweight division. Next weekend, that’ll really be put to the test when he defends his belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. If he wins, it could open up some interesting possibilities for him, with Jon Jones and Alex Pereira both still being touted as possible opponents for the champ.

While he’s focusing on the task at hand, Tom Aspinall often gets asked questions about the state of the division as a whole – both past and present. In a recent interview, the Englishman revealed that Daniel Cormier would’ve been a particularly bad match-up for him if he was still active.

Tom Aspinall discusses hypothetical Daniel Cormier fight

“Peak ‘DC’ has the worst style for me ever,” Aspinall said of Daniel Cormier on the “ShxtsnGigs Podcast.” “He’s short. I’ve said this to his face as well: short guy who just keeps walking forward, changing levels in between like grappling punches. He can knock you out. He can take you down. He’s got cardio for days. For my style, he’s a nightmare.”

“I thought about it,” Aspinall said. “He was a beast. Peak ‘DC’ was unreal.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While Aspinall has often been dubbed the perfect example of the ‘next generation’ of heavyweight, even he can acknowledge the greatness of the one and only Daniel Cormier.