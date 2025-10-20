Why Tom Aspinall’s Father Is Not Worried About Ciryl Gane: “He’s a good point fighter”

Tom Aspinall‘s father and head coach Andy isn’t too concerned about Ciryl Gane heading into the UFC 321 main event this weekend.

On Saturday night, Tom Aspinall will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in the main event of the evening over in Abu Dhabi. While many are expecting the Englishman to successfully retain his belt, there’s always a chance that Gane can provide some kind of upset. After all, he’s a dynamic striker, and he’s been in there against some of the best in the heavyweight division.

Tom Aspinall is incredibly talented but as we know, he hasn’t gone beyond the first round a whole lot in his mixed martial arts career. If Gane can take him there on Saturday, who knows what could happen?

Either way, Aspinall’s father doesn’t seem too worried about what Gane can offer as a challenger.

Tom Aspinall's dad isn't too worried about Ciryl Gane 🤷‍♂️



"He's a good point fighter… he takes a lot of shots to finish people. Tom's a lot more clinical. I don't think his skill set will cause [Tom] issues at all." #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/u4rdBta6lq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 20, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father’s view on Ciryl Gane

“Ciryl Gane, he’s a good point fighter for me. He’s a kickbox, flicker, and toucher. He finishes fights but he takes a lot of shots to finish people. Tom is a lot more clinical. I don’t think his skill set will cause him issues at all.”

Aspinall has the ability to take people down, but Gane knows that’s also been a weak part of his game historically. Who knows, maybe instead of a striking affair, we wind up with some interesting grappling exchanges.

Whatever happens, there will be plenty of eyes on this main event from around the division.