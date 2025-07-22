Tom Aspinall To Defend UFC Heavyweight Title vs. Ciryl Gane At UFC 321

After teasing the news recently that he has signed a contract for his first defense as undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, more details of the fight involving Tom Aspinall are now being reported.

The rumors seem to be true — Aspinall will defend the heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 25.

Red Corner MMA was the first to break the news. It is possible, following a tease earlier today, that UFC CEO and President Dana White will confirm the information in an announcement tonight.

🚨Tom Aspinall will reportedly defend his heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane on October 25 in Abu Dhabi.



Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane For UFC Heavyweight Title At UFC 321

This will be Aspinall’s first defense since being elevated to undisputed heavyweight champion last month following a long, drawn-out saga (that is technically still ongoing) involving him, the UFC, and Jon Jones.

Aspinall was named undisputed champion at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference last month following confirmation that Jones had retired from MMA. Jones has since unretired, aiming to fight for the heavyweight title at the UFC’s White House card next July 4.

Aspinall initially won the interim heavyweight title by defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. He made a rare interim title defense at UFC 304, knocking out Curtis Blaydes.

Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to become interim heavyweight champion but failed in his bid to become undisputed champion at UFC 270, losing to Francis Ngannou. He then fought Jones for the vacant title at UFC 285, getting submitted in one round.