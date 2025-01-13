Tom Aspinall Says He’s ‘Back Training For Biggest Fight In MMA’

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has returned to training, potentially preparing for a highly anticipated unification bout against Jon Jones.

Although the exact date of the long-awaited fight remains uncertain, Aspinall remains optimistic about it taking place sometime in 2025.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, the Brit confirmed his focus is back on preparation.

“Got to get back to reality now and get back training for the biggest fight in MMA at the moment,” he stated.

Aspinall earned the interim heavyweight belt after a knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023. He then defended hthe gold with another knockout win, this time against a familiar foe in Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last July.

When asked for updates on the fight with Jones, Aspinall admitted there wasn’t much progress to share.

“I don’t have any latest on the Jones fight, unfortunately,” he explained. “Just waiting at the moment. I’ve said yes to the fight. I’ve agreed to it, obviously, and that’s it. I’m just waiting for his side now and [for] the UFC to sort it out.”

In the meantime, Aspinall remains committed to staying in peak condition.