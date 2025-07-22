Tom Aspinall Wants to Defend His UFC Title Against Francis Ngannou – But Knows the Risks

Is Tom Aspinall vs. Francis Ngannou on the table? Tom Aspinall, the undisputed UFC heavyweight king and poster child for “I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime,” has publicly declared he’s ready to defend his title against none other than Francis Ngannou. Yes, that Francis Ngannou – the man still regarded as the lineal UFC champion (he never lost his belt in the Octagon), newly-minted PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion, and possibly the most dangerous puncher the heavyweight division has ever known.

Tom Aspinall vs. Francis Ngannou

On paper, a clash between Aspinall and Ngannou is combat sports fantasy writ large. You’ve got the reigning champ with British steel, technical ability, and the self-proclaimed willingness to “never turn down a fight,” up against the immovable Cameroonian juggernaut who KO’d his way out of the UFC and into a new era at PFL. Ngannou may have swapped UFC gold for PFL millions, but many in the MMA world still see him as the true lineal king.

And Aspinall? He’s almost taunting fate. “The day I start ducking out of fights and turning opponents down is the day I’m going to retire,” he reaffirmed, clearly not planning an early exit from the champion’s hot seat. “I’ll fight anyone. I’ll fight anytime and I’ll fight anywhere. Never turned down a fight in my life. Never will.”

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall was easked about Francis Ngannou and explained:

“I’m not sure on his circumstances… I know he didn’t have the best relationship with the UFC, so I don’t know if that’s repairable. But like I said, I’ll fight anybody. He’s very, very dangerous. I think I’m a smart fighter with a good fight IQ, and I think I could navigate that danger well. But, man, you never know. This is heavyweight MMA at the top level. You never know until you get in there. It’s a fight I’d definitely be interested in.”

But before Dana White gets too excited, here’s the rub: Ngannou’s UFC exit was as storied as it was messy. He left in 2022 after the two sides couldn’t agree on contract terms – Ngannou wanted more freedom, the ability to box, better pay for himself and all fighters, and a bit of good, old-fashioned respect from the top brass. The UFC? Not exactly in the business of co-promoting or bending the rules for departing stars, no matter the payday.

Ngannou’s current PFL deal is equally ironclad – exclusive, lucrative, and, crucially, not constructed to let him stroll into the Octagon for a one-night-only grudge match. Both camps have the legal teams on speed dial; any “crossover” bout would require unprecedented cooperation. And, yes, plenty of zeroes on the checks.