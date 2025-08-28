Why Tony Ferguson Is Calling Himself The Mad Scientist of the Sweet Science

Former UFC fighter Tony Ferguson has called himself a “mad scientist” ahead of his battle with Salt Papi at Misfits Boxing 22 this weekend.

In the co-main event of Misfits Boxing 22 on Saturday night, Tony Ferguson will collide with Salt Papi in a boxing match. It serves as the latest in a long line of steps down the ladder for ‘El Cucuy’ who, once upon a time, was widely considered to be the best lightweight in all of mixed martial arts.

A lot of people genuinely believe that Salt Papi could give Tony Ferguson some real problems given how he’s performed in some of his recent boxing outings. Others, meanwhile, feel as if this is the moment for Tony to prove that he’s still got something left in the tank.

In a recent interview, Tony Ferguson gave his thoughts on this bout and how he’s approaching it.

Tony Ferguson looks ahead to Salt Papi battle

“I’m not worried about anybody else besides that dude. I’m not looking past him, but looking through him. I’m going to go out there and hit him hard. He’s going to try to hit me, I’m not going to be there. This is boxing. It’s a science, and I’m going to be a mad scientist in this one.”

Ferguson has a loyal fanbase and they’d love nothing more than to see him pick up a victory here. In equal measure, all we can really hope for is that he doesn’t get hurt, and that he comes out of it relatively healthy.