Tony Ferguson Calls Out 110% of MMA Fans Over His Upcoming Boxing Venture

Former UFC fighter Tony Ferguson has gone on a rant against those who have criticized his decision to compete in a boxing match against Salt Papi.

On August 30th, Tony Ferguson will make his return to active competition – but not in mixed martial arts. He will fight on a Misfits Boxing card, and he’ll do so against Salt Papi, who is a pretty popular figure within that sub-genre of the sport.

As we know, Tony Ferguson will forever be known as one of the greatest lightweight fighters of his generation. He did some wonderful things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, including going on an amazing 12-fight win streak. Unfortunately, ‘El Cucuy’ ended his UFC tenure by going on an eight-fight losing run, with five of those defeats coming via finish.

Ahead of this fight against Salt Papi, Tony Ferguson had the following to say to those who have gone after him for this move.

Tony Ferguson unloads on critics

“90% of the f***ing comments out there are saying that I’m washed up, I’m old, and I should f***ing retire… They’re saying that because they can’t f***ing do this s*** that I’m doing.

“The other 20% is saying that Salt Papi is gonna knock me out, so 100% of you bitches are out there hating on me. You know what? That’s more fuel for my fire.”

He may not be what he once was, but Ferguson seems to be as determined as ever to try and put on a show for the fans.