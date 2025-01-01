Tony Ferguson Teases Fight News Amid 8-Fight UFC Losing Skid: ‘I Aim To Show Something You’ve Never Seen…’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has entered the new year with his sights firmly set on a return to the cage.

Retirement has been on the lips of many when discussing Ferguson in recent times. The 40-year-old has lost eight straight fights, leaving him with the unwanted record for the longest losing skid in UFC history.

“El Cucuy” most recently fell to a quick submission defeat at the hands of fellow veteran Michael Chiesa in his sole outing of 2024, succumbing to a rear-naked choke in under four minutes at the UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi last August.

While that result finally appeared to be the one that convinced Ferguson to ponder calling it quits, it didn’t take long for the Californian to backtrack and recommit to the continuation of his fighting career.

And as 2025 gets underway, Ferguson is back to promising big things when he next enters the cage.

“Completely Destroyed Myself,.. To Re-Invent It’ As an Artist I Aim To show Something You’ve Never Seen Before 🥋 Happy New Year Crew🍃 2025 in my sights- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Stay Tuned & Watch The Magic Unfold 🪄💨🍃 New Missions Acknowledged 🔥 # MrDestiny 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 Fight News Coming Soon 📈”

It remains to be seen what will come next in the career of Ferguson, and whether his upcoming fight news relates to the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White has been vocal in his desire to see the former interim champ retire, leading to speculation that “El Cucuy” could be forced to compete elsewhere this year.