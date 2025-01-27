Ilia Topuria’s Brother Gets Alexander Volkanovski’s Teammate As Replacement Opponent For UFC 312

UFC debutant Aleksandre Topuria has a new opponent to prepare for, and one that could re-spark the rivalry between his brother Ilia and Alexander Volkanovski.

While plenty of attention has been on Ilia’s impressive rise to championship glory at 145 pounds in the UFC, his sibling has been working away himself, looking to parve his own path to mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

And after signing with the promotion, Aleksandre’s debut was announced for UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia early next month. Originally, the 5-1 bantamweight prospect was set to face Cody Haddon. But with an injury ruling him out, Topuria’s new first matchup brings with it a backstory.

Per a report from Spanish journalist Álvaro Colmenero, “El Cazador” is now set to share the cage with the undefeated Colby Thicknesse on Feb. 8. Interestingly, as well as being a HEC champion, the Australian is a teammate of Volkanovski’s.

🚨Breaking: Aleksandre Topuria vs Colby Thicknesse (7-0) at UFC 312 is verbally accepted, after he dropped Cody Haddon due to injury.



The Aussie is undefeated and is HEC champion 👀 pic.twitter.com/K7DkeWLWcf — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) January 26, 2025

Ilia knocked Volkanovski out in Anaheim almost 12 months ago to capture the featherweight gold. After repeating that violent feat at the expense of Max Holloway last October, many are expecting the Spaniard to run it back with “Alexander the Great” in 2025.

Another occasional training partner of the ex-champ’s, City Kickboxing standout Dan Hooker, also recently claimed that Topuria turned down a defense against Volkanovski for UFC 313 in March due to a need for longer to make the weight.

It remains to be seen whether Ilia and his Aussie rival will renew hostilities inside the cage. For now, though, they’ll be preparing for a different team Topuria vs. team Volkanovski battle at UFC 312.