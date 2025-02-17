VIDEO: Ilia Topuria Has Unique Celebration For One-Year Anniversary Of UFC Title Win

UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has achieved a lot of firsts on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage, from ending Alexander Volkanovski’s unbeaten run at 145 pounds to becoming the first to sleep the previously unbreakable Max Holloway.
Now, “El Matador” might have just become the first UFC champ to serenade their belt by signing Happy Birthday to it…
Topuria posted a hilarious video (h/t @mma_orbit) of him and his wife’s unique celebration on the one-year anniversary of his memorable championship victory in Anaheim last February.
The Spaniard reached the top of the featherweight division as an undefeated fighter at UFC 298, which he headlined in competition for Volkanovski’s gold.
Topuria made good on his prediction to leave the Australian unconscious, shutting his lights out in round two to begin a new era for the weight class.
After a similarly violent display opposite Max Holloway last October, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for “El Matador” in 2025. While Volkanovski has staked his claim for a rematch, the champ has been vocal in outlining his two-division ambitions.