‘Where Is Topuria?’ – Fans Debate Islam Makhachev Being Heavy Favorite To Finish 2025 As UFC LW Champion

The odds are in for the UFC’s champions in 2025, and betting lines for a number of divisions have stirred debate.
As always, titles are expected to change hands on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage in the new year. DraftKings doesn’t, however, have the lightweight class as one in which a new kingpin will likely be crowned.
Opening odds for who will have UFC gold in their possession in 12 months’ time recently emerged, with Islam Makhachev set as the favorite to be occupying the 155-pound throne at the end of 2025.
For that to be the case, the Dagestani will first need to get past the second favorite on the list, Arman Tsarukyan, in their headlining rematch at UFC 311 in Los Angeles next weekend.
The odds have Tsarukyan at +500 to finish 2025 as the UFC lightweight titleholder, being pipped to the post by Makhachev’s -120 line.
That, in addition to the figures beside names like Charles Oliveira, Renato Moicano, and Dan Hooker, have split opinion in the MMA community online.
One of the biggest talking points came via an absent name from the list — UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, who has expressed interest in returning to 155 pounds this year.