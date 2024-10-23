Ilia Topuria takes serious exception to Max Holloway’s self-crowning as the UFC’s best boxer.

“El Matador” is slated to put his featherweight title on the line for the first time this weekend against Holloway in the headliner of UFC 308, set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The lead-up to this much-anticipated clash has been marked by passionate rhetoric between Topuria and Holloway in interviews and across social media. The tension has largely centered on the debate over who is truly the superior fighter, with the undefeated Georgian-Spaniard asserting his ambition to become the first to knock out “Blessed” inside the Octagon.

During the media day interaction ahead of UFC 308 on Wednesday, “El Matador” was asked for his thoughts on Holloway’s persistent claims of being the “best boxer in the UFC,” a title the Hawaiian notably proclaimed after his dominant victory over Calvin Kattar at a Fight Night event in January 2021.

Topuria promptly dismissed the reigning BMF titleholder’s claims, stating that while he acknowledges Holloway’s striking abilities and the experience he brings to the table, he remains confident in his own skills.

“In reality, he’s a good striker,” Topuria said. “It’s not only boxer, but calling himself the best boxer in the UFC is kind of a shame because he’s not the best boxer in the UFC, but he’s a good striker. He has a lot of experience. He’s very patient inside the Octagon.

“But everyone is good when they can develop their style in the Octagon, and someone is not putting pressure on him. So, on Saturday night, he’s going to feel something that he’s never felt with any other opponents that he had in the past. The pressure he’s going to feel with me is going to be completely different.”

Topuria claimed the featherweight title in a stunning upset against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this year. He currently boasts a perfect 7-0 record in the UFC, with five of those victories coming by way of finish.

Meanwhile, “Blessed” is coming off a thrilling last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April, securing the BMF title. UFC 308 will be Holloway’s third attempt to reclaim the 145-pound crown. He boasts a 22-7 record in the Octagon, with 11 of those victories coming by way of knockout.