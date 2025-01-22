Dan Hooker Claims Ilia Topuria Rejected Alexander Volkanovski Rematch For UFC 313 Due To Weight Cut Demand

According to lightweight contender Dan Hooker, plans for Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski to run it back this March fell through due to the UFC featherweight champion’s inability to make the weight.

Hooker recently had his return to action confirmed for UFC 313 in Las Vegas on March 8, where he’ll collide with former interim champion Justin Gaethje in a sure-fire banger.

The event looks set to be a stacked one, with light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira defending his gold in the main event opposite top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

As it turns out, though, another high-profile title clash could have found itself on the lineup.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Hooker asserted that occasional teammate and fellow Oceanian fighter Volkanovski agreed to run it back with Topuria in competition for the 145-pound strap he formerly owned. But according to “The Hangman,” the Spaniard allegedly requested half-a-year to drop the pounds.

“They wanted to put Volk and Ilia on the (UFC 313) card as well but Ilia said he needs six months to make weight or something. I’m like, ‘Bro, what?'”

Volkanovski was quick to outline his plans to secure redemption against Topuria after being knocked out by “El Matador” 11 months ago.

While the reigning champ pointed toward that rematch being his next assignment after defending the belt versus Max Holloway in October, he’s since discussed a lightweight move.

Topuria’s coach has also added context to those plans by outlining the increasing difficult his man is having making the featherweight limit, perhaps adding some supportive evidence behind Hooker’s claim.