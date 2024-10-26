UFC Legend Believes Topuria Is Messing With ‘The Ego’ Of Holloway Ahead Of UFC 308

Ilia Topuria has been fervently indulging in trash talk with Max Holloway ahead of their bout, and a UFC Hall of Famer suggests that it might all be part of a clever strategy.
Topuria is set to make the first defense of his featherweight title against Holloway in the main event of UFC 308, scheduled for this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
In the lead-up to his upcoming fight, “El Matador” has confidently labeled Holloway as an easy opponent, vowing to be the first fighter to knock out “Blessed.” He has even predicted an early finish, suggesting that if they start trading punches within the first 10 seconds of the opening round, it will be lights out for Holloway.
However, Michael Bisping contends that Topuria’s words go beyond mere banter; they constitute a psychological strategy to coax Holloway into a style of fighting that could heavily favor the undefeated Spaniard.
“The Count” went on to acknowledge that while both fighters are highly skilled, he believes Topuria holds the upper hand with his explosive striking. He added that “El Matador” is cleverly toying with the Hawaiian’s pride by persistently downplaying his abilities.
Topuria secured a knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in February, capturing the featherweight belt. He has delivered four knockouts in his seven UFC appearances to date.
Meanwhile, “Blessed” is riding high off a last-second knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April, securing the BMF title. Saturday night will mark Holloway’s third shot at reclaiming the 145-pound crown.