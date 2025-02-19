Ilia Topuria Vacates UFC Featherweight Title, Volkanovski vs. Lopes Announced

Ilia Topuria is officially moving up to the lightweight division, and a fight for his newly vacated UFC featherweight title is already set.

Topuria outlined his intentions to achieve two-division glory soon after capturing the 145-pound crown at the expense of Alexander Volkanovski last February. And after just one successful defense opposite Max Holloway, the Spaniard suggested his time in the division was done.

That’s turned out to be the case, with UFC CEO Dana White confirming Thursday that Topuria has indeed relinquished the featherweight belt ahead of a permanent move up.

With that, a clash for the championship between former titleholder Volkanovski and surging contender Diego Lopes will take place at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12.