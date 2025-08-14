“Total Bull****” – Dana White & Conor McGregor Dispute Report Of McGregor’s Removal From UFC Roster

The madness surrounding uncertainty over Conor McGregor’s UFC contract status may need to be put on hold.

According to UFC President & CEO Dana White, reports of McGregor and the UFC supposedly parting ways are untrue.

🚨😅 Dana White reacts to the rumors of Conor Mcgregor being out of the UFC roster. pic.twitter.com/pLsp7p0fZb — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 14, 2025

“Total bull***,” White posted on social media in response to a post about the report.

About an hour later, MMA journalist and personality Ariel Helwani reported that McGregor and his team have informed him that McGregor and the UFC have not parted ways.

Conor McGregor HAS NOT parted ways the UFC.



Both @TheNotoriousMMA and his team confirmed this to me.



He also confirmed he is back in the pool, has submitted tests and all have come back clean.



“It’s all systems a go,” he said. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 14, 2025

He added that, despite what rumors on social media may say, his testing sample came back clean and he told Helwani, “It’s all systems a go.”

McGregor has not publicly posted to social media since the report from UFC roster trackers came out.

Dana White And Conor McGregor Refute Reports Of UFC, McGregor Parting Ways

This all comes a couple of hours after UFC roster trackers, including UFC Roster Watch, on social media posted that McGregor had been removed from the active UFC roster.

To everyone messaging me asking, "Is this true?" Yes, according to the official roster, our API indicates that he has been removed. We are unaware of any negotiations between Conor and the UFC. — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 14, 2025

“To everyone messaging me asking, ‘Is this true?’ Yes, according to the official roster, our API indicates that he has been removed,” the account posted. “We are unaware of any negotiations between Conor and the UFC.”

No reason has been given as to why the API removed McGregor.

This post speculated rumors about a potential drug test failure, a sunset clause activation, or a potential contract dispute in the wake of the UFC’s new U.S. broadcasting deal with Paramount.

McGregor, who is running for Irish presidency, was also found civilly liable this past November of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel room in December 2018. His appeals to a higher court have been denied. McGregor is also facing sexual assault allegations from an incident in Miami during the 2023 NBA Finals.

Over the past month or so, McGregor has mentioned having a desire to return to the Octagon, returning to training and giving a sample to UFC Anti-Doping. McGregor has expressed great interest in headlining the UFC’s event at the White House on July 4, 2026.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. He hasn’t won a UFC fight since knocking out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor and Michael Chandler were initially scheduled to headline UFC 303 last year before McGregor withdrew with a little less than a month to go.