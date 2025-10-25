“Tried To Prove A Point In Relentlessness” – Fans & Fighters React As Umar Nurmagomedov Fends Off Spirited Effort From Mario Bautista At UFC 321

Umar Nurmagomedov rebounded from an unsuccessful title shot, scoring a win over Mario Bautista at UFC 321.

Magomedov caught a body kick attempt from Bautista in the fight’s opening seconds, scoring a takedown with it. Bautista threatened a tight-looking toe hold not long after, but Nurmagomedov worked his way out of it and controlled the rest of the round with his expert-level grappling.

Bautista landed a perfectly-timed knee in the second round that seemed to do damage, but Nurmagomedov recovered and was able to score another takedown. Nurmagomedov got to the back and threatened a choke with a body triangle, but Bautista was able to get out of it, even getting his own brief trip on Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov’s grappling and pressure continued to be on point in the third, allowing him to sweep the scorecards for the win.

It feels like Umar Nurmagomedov tried to prove a point in relentlessness after his title fight loss to Merab Dvalishvili. Safe to say he accomplished that. Point made, sir. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 25, 2025

Huge performance from Umar ..Bautista is very good never gave up on himself — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

30-27 Umar Nurmagomedov. He just earned that bantamweight title shot! #UFC321 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 25, 2025

Bruh I know umar ankle hurts — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Umar just got dropped by Bautista😂😂 dude is not beating Merab man.

Watch his fans say “But but Umar had a broken eyelid” #UFC321pic.twitter.com/bTf0quJF9l — Jay🤼‍♂️ (@JayMMAYT) October 25, 2025

🤕 That toe hold was DEEP!



Insane mentality from Umar Nurmagomedov to keep going!#UFC321 pic.twitter.com/IqqinRcqV4 — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 25, 2025

> Tunes up Patchy Mix

> Drops Umar

> Never stopped trying to win



Mario Bautista has BEATEN the boring allegations ✅ #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/aGjSVlOyOS — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 25, 2025

Mario Bautista fans : “Stop letting him take u down”



Umar Nurmagomedov to Mario Bautista : pic.twitter.com/HRoGPLdXg5 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) October 25, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov to Mario Bautista pic.twitter.com/V6yonr5ori — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) October 25, 2025

Nurmagomedov was undefeated before he took on Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title at UFC 311. Nurmagomedov won the first two rounds, but Dvalishvili rebounded in the remaining three.

Bautista sees an eight-fight win streak get snapped tonight. He came into this bout off decision wins over the likes of Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix.