Arman Tsarukyan Mocks Dan Hooker After UFC 313 Withdrawal: ‘Karma Doesn’t Miss’

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker isn’t getting any sympathy from one longtime rivalry following his latest injury setback.

Disaster struck this week when news emerged of Hooker’s withdrawal from next month’s UFC 313 pay-per-view. He was set to co-headline opposite Justin Gaethje in a sure-fire banger.

Unfortunately, the New Zealander suffered a broken hand in training, forcing him out of the numbered event on March 8 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The feeling across the MMA community has been one of despair given how highly anticipated the clash was. But one notable name hasn’t let an opportunity to turn the tables on Hooker slip past.

Arman Tsarukyan similarly had a canceled bout earlier this year, pulling out of his scheduled title challenge against Islam Makhachev just one day out after sustaining a back injury during his weight cut.

Hooker was quick to criticize the Russian-Armenian, with whom he’s long gone back and forth with. “The Hangman” questioned how such an injury was possible and took a jab at the reported wealth of Tsarukyan’s family.

The #1-ranked contender evidently believes that turnabout is fair play…

“Karma doesn’t miss,” Tsarukyan wrote on X. “Big mouth, glass hands – maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, @danthehangman“

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for “Akhalkalakets” after he lost his place at the front of the line following his late withdrawal from UFC 311.

Hooker will now find himself in a similar situation, with the UFC looking to find Gaethje a new opponent for UFC 313 rather than push the original matchup back to a later date.