Arman Tsarukyan Has Surprising Reaction To Dana White Taking Away Title Shot After UFC 311 Withdrawal

It would seem that Arman Tsarukyan is no longer the number one contender at 155 pounds.

Tsarukyan was gearing up last week for his first shot at championship glory on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage. Instead of that, however, he watched on as Islam Makhachev shared the cage with Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

That came about after the Armenian withdrew on weigh-in day after sustaining a back injury. Moicano was subsequently pulled from his main card clash with Beneil Dariush and handed a sudden title opportunity, which he was unable to capitalize on.

After quickly submitting the Brazilian by way of a D’Arce choke, Makhachev’s reign has reached a record-breaking four successful defenses. And when it comes to his attempt at a fifth, there’s some uncertainty over opposition.

During his press conference inside the Intuit Dome, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Tsarukyan would not be keeping his title shot following his injury dropout.

Interestingly, that decision has been supported by the man himself.

“I agree with @danawhite. Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me!” Tsarukyan wrote on X.

Tsarukyan also identified a potential opponent, green-lighting a rematch with Charles Oliveira in a subsequent post.

After recording a second win over Michael Chandler last November, “Do Bronx” was expecting to face the winner of the original UFC 311 main event later this year.

But with the division appearing to be without a definitive next in line — assuming White’s remarks on Tsarukyan’s status prove true — perhaps the Brazilian will have the chance to avenge his UFC 300 setback to the Armenian.