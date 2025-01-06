UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Islam Makhachev’s Supportive Words After Defeat In First Fight

On April 20 in 2019, Arman Tsarukyan would suffer just the second loss of his pro career at the time when he stepped into his UFC debut on short notice. Little did he know that six years later, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, he would get the opportunity to earn his revenge against the same opponent that welcomed him to the Octagon in St. Petersburg.

The top contender in the lightweight division will face Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound title in the main event of UFC 311 in their second encounter. Despite their history with one another, and Tsarukyan’s pursuit of his former foe up the division’s rankings, there isn’t any bad blood between them in the build-up to January 18.

In fact, Tsarukyan recently revealed that the current lightweight champion game him plenty of praise and encouragement in the immediate aftermath of their first contest in Russia. The Armenian may have lost the fight but he was able to impress a lot of people with his performance after he was able to really test one of the most highly regarded rising contenders in the division over three rounds.

It seems that it wasn’t just fans that came away with good things to say about the lightweight division’s newest arrival. The challenger spoke in a video put out by Red Corner MMA about how Makhachev consoled him after he was devastated to have lost his UFC debut.