UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Live Results & Highlights 

UFC 305 takes place tonight from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Dricus Du Plessis will put his middleweight title on the line against former champ Israel Adesanya. While in the co-main event, Kai Kara-France will take on Steve Erceg in a flyweight matchup.

Elsewhere on the main card, Mateusz Gamrot will face Dan Hooker at lightweight; Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will clash at heavyweight; and Li Jingliang will face Carlos Prates in a welterweight matchup.

Only one fighter missed weight at the weigh-ins, with Jesus Aguilar tipping the scales 1.5 pounds over the flyweight limit.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 PM ET, the preliminary card at 8:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. Make sure to catch all the UFC 305 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Middleweight Championship Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

Flyweight Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN2/ESPN+

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker

Featherweight: Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos

Women’s Flyweight: Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns

Early Preliminary Card: 6:30PM ET On ESPN+

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn