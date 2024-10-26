UFC 308 Poster
HomeNewsUFC
UFCResults

UFC 308 Results & Highlights: Ilia Topuria KOs Max Holloway

By Andrew Starc

UFC 308 took place tonight from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights! 

In the main event, Ilia Topuria put his featherweight title on the line against former champ Max Holloway. While in the co-main event, Robert Whittaker took on Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight matchup. 

UFC 308 Results: Main Card:

  • Featherweight Championship Main Event: Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway via KO: R3, 1.34 
  • Middleweight Co-Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker via submission: R1, 3.34  
  • Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakić via unanimous decision (29-28×3) 
  • Featherweight: Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28×3) 
  • Middleweight: Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via KO: R2, 4.52  

Preliminary Card:  

  • Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan def. Raffael Cerqueira via TKO (punches): R1, 0:51
  • Welterweight: Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via TKO (injury): R1, 1:30
  • Catchweight (160lbs): Mateusz Rębecki def. Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Middleweight: Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira via submission (arm-triangle choke): R3, 3:14
  • Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett via TKO (punches): R1, 4:27
  • Featherweight: Farid Basharat def. Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Main Card Highlights

Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan

Sharabutdin Magomedov continued his rise through the UFC middleweight ranks with a KO of Armen Petrosyan in the second round.

Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige

In this featherweight bout, Lerone Murphy got it done on the scorecards against Dan Ige.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakić

Magomed Ankalaev earned a unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakić in their light heavyweight bout.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev got it done in the first round with a submission of Robert Whittaker.

Preliminary Card Highlights  

Rinat Fakhretdinov Def. Carlos Leal

Kennedy Nzechukwu Def. Chris Barnett

Abus Magomedov Def. Brunno Ferreira

Mateusz Rębecki Def. Myktybek Orolbai

Geoff Neal Def. Rafael dos Anjos

Ibo Aslan Def. Raffael Cerqueira

Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway

In the main event, Ilia Topuria retained his featherweight belt with a KO of Max Holloway in round three.

Andrew Starc

Related News

UFC Store

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002