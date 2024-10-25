UFC 308 takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the final faceoffs from the ceremonial weigh-ins!

The upcoming pay-per-view event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates provides a chance for UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria to further enhance his legacy on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

After capturing the gold this past February by brutally knocking out the previously long-reigning Alexander Volkanovski, “El Matador” is next tasked with stalling Max Holloway’s ambitions of a return to the 145-pound mountaintop.

The stakes will also be high in the co-main event, which will see former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker look to secure another shot at regaining the crown by blemishing the currently perfect professional record of Khamzat Chimaev.

Elsewhere on the UFC 308 card, Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakić do battle for a potential shot at Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight title, Dan Ige becomes the latest threat to Lerone Murphy’s ‘O’, and middleweight prospect Shara Magomedov looks to impress once again.

Ahead of the event, all 26 fighters successfully made weight but two bouts did undergo late adjustments. Nevertheless, every fight has remained intact, and all that remained on Friday was for the athletes to face off one final time at the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-ins!

Check out a replay via the official UFC YouTube channel below, followed by all the highlights.

UFC 308 Ceremonial Weigh-In Full Stream

UFC 308 Ceremonial Weigh-In Faceoffs