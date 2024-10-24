We’re deep into UFC 308 fight week, meaning it was recently time for the fighters set to be in action on October 26 to take to the stage and answer some questions.

The MMA leader’s latest numbered event takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the main attraction will see UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria put his belt on the line against Max Holloway.

Setting the stage for the UFC 308 headliners will be crucial five-round contest at 185 pounds, with former kingpin Robert Whittaker looking to blemish the thus-far perfect professional record of Khamzat Chimaev.

Also on pay-per-view will be top light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, who will look to finally secure a shot at Alex Pereira by getting the better of Aleksandar Rakić. That’s in addition to rising featherweight Lerone Murphy, who returns following a main event win over Edson Barboza to do battle with Dan Ige.

The UFC 308 main card will open with Shara Magomedov making his third walk to the Octagon in quick succession. “Bullet” will look to continue his winning start to life in the UFC against a fellow kickboxing specialist in Armen Petrosyan.

As is customary during major fight weeks, the athletes took to the stage on Thursday for the pre-fight press conference.

Check out a full replay of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, followed by all the highlights and faceoffs.

UFC 308 Press Conference Highlights

The champ gets the first words off at the #UFC308 Press Conference! pic.twitter.com/jm4Gh8QIbW — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 24, 2024

Bobby Knuckles keeping it real as usual 💯



📺📱 #UFC308 | Live Sunday | Order at Link in Bio | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/oTWtAuT42c — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 24, 2024

UFC 308 Press Conference Faceoffs