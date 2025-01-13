UFC 311 Lineup Takes Another Hit At The Start Of Fight Week

The upcoming UFC 311 pay-per-view event has lost another fight days on from Johnny Walker’s forced withdrawal.

Walker was scheduled to figure in the featured preliminary bout of Saturday’s card opposite Bogdan Guskov in a clash of ranked light heavyweights. But with the Brazilian ruled out, the Hungarian will now face UFC newcomer Billy Elekana.

And that’s not the only replacement the promotion will need to secure on late notice.

The @octagonupdate account on X reported Monday that Sedriques Dumas has also pulled out from a UFC 311 prelim. “The Reaper,” who most recently outpointed Denis Tiuliulin last August in Abu Dhabi, was slated to face Zachary Reese inside Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

Sedriques Dumas is OUT of his fight against Zach Reese for #UFC311 on January 18th.



The promotion is currently looking at options for a replacement. — Octagon Update (@octagonupdate) January 13, 2025

It remains to be seen whether or not a new opponent will be found for Reese, a 30-year-old middleweight prospect who has gone 2-1 since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.