UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan ‘Just Going To Think About Money’, Not Legacy After Title Win

UFC lightweight title challenger Arman Tsarukyan knows what he wants, and it’s not the kind of accolades many others are chasing.

Tsarukyan is days out from his first title challenge on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage. The Armenian is set to run it back with current champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311 this weekend.

While he fell short against the Dagestani in his debut back in 2019, Tsarukyan is confident of avenging that defeat and securing his place atop the lightweight mountain on Jan. 18.

And when he does so, there will seemingly be a sizable focus shift for “Akhalkalakets.”

During a recent interview with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman on their Pound 4 Pound podcast, Tsarukyan outlined his intention to pursue nothing but “money fights” once he becomes champ, dismissing any notion of chasing two-division glory or a record-breaking run of title defenses.

“After this fight, when I’m champion, I’m just gonna think about money, not about being two-time champion or (defending the title) 10 times. I’m just gonna think about money fights,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m not thinking what happens after this fight, I’m just (thinking) after this fight. Maybe my father says, ‘You know what, you’re done with this sport. You won the title, come and work, make money with me.’ So, you never know.”

Before looking to bring that to fruition, though, Tsarukyan must first unseat Makhachev.

In contrast to the challenger’s plans, Makhachev has been chasing greatness with his run as titleholder. Following successful retentions against Alexander Volkanovski (twice) and Dustin Poirier, a victory this Saturday at the Intuit Dome would see the Dagestani surpass BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov for lightweight title fight wins and conseuctive defenses.