UFC 311 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan, Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov, & More

UFC 311 is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming pay-per-view takes place Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

Topping the lineup will be reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev, who is tasked with getting the better of a familiar foe in Arman Tsarukyan if he’s to record a fourth successful title defense.

Before they go to battle, the co-main event will see another champ in action as Merab Dvalishvili returns to defend his bantamweight gold for the first time. To ensure his reign survives its first hurdle, “The Machine” must stall the title ambitions of undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.

Also set to make the walk on Saturday will be the likes of former two-time light heavyweight champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill, veteran lightweight contender Beneil Dariush, and the always entertaining Kevin Holland.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 311 (as of 1/15), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Islam Makhachev (-410) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (+320)

Merab Dvalishvili (+270) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-340)

Jiří Procházka (-102) vs. Jamahal Hill (-118)

Beneil Dariush (+145) vs. Renato Moicano (-175)

Kevin Holland (-108) vs. Reinier de Ridder (-112)

Preliminary Card:

Bogdan Guskov (-310) vs. Billy Elekana (+250)

Payton Talbott (-1200) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+750)

Jailton Almeida (-425) vs. Serghei Spivac (+330)

Zachary Reese (+185) vs. Azamat Bekoev (-225)

Early Preliminary Card: