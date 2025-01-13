VIDEO: UFC 311 Countdown Episode Ahead Of Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 & Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov

Fight week for the UFC 311 pay-per-view this Saturday has kicked off with the release of the promotion’s latest Countdown episode.

Under the spotlight in this edition is the headline rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan and the co-main event between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Saturday’s UFC 311 lineup is topped by a championship clash, with lightweight kingpin Makhachev (26-1) looking to add a fourth successful defense to his reign, which got underway with a memorable victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022.

If the Dagestani is to continue his rule atop the 155-pound mountain, he must stall the title ambitions of a familiar foe in Tsarukyan (22-3). The Armenian fell to Makhachev by way of a narrow decision in his UFC debut almost six years ago. Having risen the ranks and most recently gotten the better of Oliveira himself, “Akhalkalakets” has the chance for redemption opposite the champ.

Before those two run it back in the main event at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, another UFC title will be at stake.

The bantamweight gold will be contested by current champ Dvalishvili (18-4) and undefeated contender Nurmagomedov (18-0), as they settle a rivalry that has only intensified in recent months. While “The Machine” will return four months on from his capturing of the strap at the expense of Sean O’Malley, the “Young Eagle” is set to make the walk for the first time since a statement-making victory over Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi last August.

Ahead of those two contests in LA, fans can catch previews in the full episode of UFC 311 Countdown on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

UFC 311 Countdown: Full Episode