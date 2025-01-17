UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano Ceremonial Weigh-In Live Stream

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday night, and MMA News is here to bring you the final faceoffs from the ceremonial weigh-ins!

The upcoming pay-per-view event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California provides a chance for UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev to record his fourth successful title defense.

While that was initially set to come in the form of a rematch opposite top contender Arman Tsarukyan, a back injury sustained during his weight cut forced the planned challenger to withdraw. Stepping in on 24 hours’ notice will be Renato Moicano, who was originally slated to share the cage with Beneil Dariush on Saturday’s main card.

The stakes will also be high in the co-main event, which will see undefeated bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili look to complete his ascent to the top by unseating current kingpin Merab Dvalishvili in his first defense.

Elsewhere on the UFC 311 card, a pair of former light heavyweight champs in Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill collide, the always entertaining Kevin Holland meets ex-ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder, and Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac battle to establish themselves in the heavyweight title picture.

Ahead of the event, all fighters set to compete tomorrow night successfully made weight, and all that remains on Friday is for the athletes to face off one final time at the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-ins!

Check out a live stream via the official UFC YouTube channel below, commencing at 7 PM ET.

UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video