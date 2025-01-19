UFC 311 Results & Highlights: Islam Makhachev Submits Renato Moicano 

UFC 311 took place tonight from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Islam Makhachev put his lightweight title on the line against Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice due to an injury to Arman Tsarukyan. While in the co-main event, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili faced Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC 311 Results: Main Card

Lightweight Championship: Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano via submission: R1, 4.05

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (48-47×2 49-46)

Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka def. Jamahal Hill via TKO: R3, 3.01

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO: R1, 4.53

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland via submission: R1, 3.31



Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese via KO: R1, 3.04

Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana via submission: R2, 3.33

Lightweight: Grant Dawson def. Diego Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27×3)



Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Bantamweight: Ailín Pérez def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Muin Gafarov def. Rinya Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Bantamweight: Benardo Sopaj def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Preliminary Card Highlights

Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana

Bogdan Guskov submitted Billy Elekana with a guillotine choke in the second round of their light heavyweight matchup.

BOGDAN GUSKOV GETS THE FIRST FINISH OF THE NIGHT 💪



He gets the 2nd Round Submission! #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/Nd1k3sXBEb — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese

Azamat Bekoev stopped Zachary Reese with ground-and-pound in round one of their middleweight bout.

THE GROUND AND POUND FROM BEKOEV WAS NASTY 💥 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/4EVYLTHDFi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

Main Card Highlights

Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland

Reinier de Ridder sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win against Kevin Holland in round one.

Reinier de Ridder submits Kevin Holland in Round 1 😤 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/fIvSTRJ0ge — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac

in this heavyweight bout, Jailton Almeida earned a TKO of Serghei Spivac in the first round.

SHORT NIGHT AT THE OFFICE FOR JAILTON ALMEIDA 😤 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/So4jrBhcVA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

Jiří Procházka def. Jamahal Hill

Jiří Procházka earned a TKO of Jamahal Hill in the third round of their light heavyweight matchup.

WHO YOU GOT HEADING INTO THE THIRD ROUND? 🤔 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/9eTgAjJbyI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

CHAOS IN THE OCTAGON WHEN HE FIGHTS 🤩@Jiri_BJP achieves the Round 3 TKO!



[ #UFC311 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/gHqRimgOvN — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight strap with a decision against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano

In the main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano in the first round to retain his lightweight title.