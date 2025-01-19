UFC 311 Results & Highlights: Islam Makhachev Submits Renato Moicano 

UFC 311 took place tonight from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, Islam Makhachev put his lightweight title on the line against Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice due to an injury to Arman Tsarukyan. While in the co-main event, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili faced Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311 Results: Main Card
- Lightweight Championship: Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano via submission: R1, 4.05
- Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (48-47×2 49-46)
- Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka def. Jamahal Hill via TKO: R3, 3.01
- Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO: R1, 4.53
- Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland via submission: R1, 3.31
Preliminary Card
- Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)
- Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese via KO: R1, 3.04
- Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana via submission: R2, 3.33
- Lightweight: Grant Dawson def. Diego Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Early Preliminary Card
- Women’s Bantamweight: Ailín Pérez def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)
- Bantamweight: Muin Gafarov def. Rinya Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Bantamweight: Benardo Sopaj def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
Preliminary Card Highlights
Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana
Bogdan Guskov submitted Billy Elekana with a guillotine choke in the second round of their light heavyweight matchup.
Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese
Azamat Bekoev stopped Zachary Reese with ground-and-pound in round one of their middleweight bout.
Main Card Highlights
Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland
Reinier de Ridder sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win against Kevin Holland in round one.
Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac
in this heavyweight bout, Jailton Almeida earned a TKO of Serghei Spivac in the first round.
Jiří Procházka def. Jamahal Hill
Jiří Procházka earned a TKO of Jamahal Hill in the third round of their light heavyweight matchup.
Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov
In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight strap with a decision against Umar Nurmagomedov.
Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano
In the main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano in the first round to retain his lightweight title.