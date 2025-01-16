UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2, Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov Press Conference Live Stream

We’re deep into UFC 311 fight week, meaning it’s time for the fighters set to be in action on Jan. 18 to take to the stage and answer some questions.

The MMA leader’s first numbered event of the new year takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, where the main attraction will see UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev put his belt on the line against a challenger he’s previously gotten the better of, Arman Tsarukyan.

Setting the stage for the UFC 311 headliners will be another title fight, this time at 135 pounds. Bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili will look to emerge victorious from his first defense, as he puts the gold he captured four months ago at stake against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Also on pay-per-view will be a clash of former light heavyweight champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill, both of whom make the walk for the first time since their respective knockout losses to Alex Pereira in 2024. That’s in addition to an important battle of top 10 lightweights, as Beneil Dariush looks to stall the rise of Renato Moicano.

The UFC 311 main card will open with the always entertaining Kevin Holland, who will look to begin his 2025 by snapping the losing skid he fell to last year. To do so, “Trailblazer” must hand former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder his first UFC defeat.

As is customary during major fight weeks, the athletes will take to the stage on Thursday for the UFC 311 pre-fight press conference. The latest edition will see every fighter on the main card with mic in hand.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 10 PM ET.