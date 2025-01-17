UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 Weigh-In Live Stream & Results

UFC 311 takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results!

After staging fights at Las Vegas’ Apex facility to kick off 2025, the mixed martial arts leader will host its first pay-per-view of the new year from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Two titles will be on the line at the top of the card, with Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight belt against familiar foe Arman Tsarukyan in the main event. Co-headlining, meanwhile, will be a first-time clash between reigning bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili and undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.

Also on the main card will be returns for ex-light heavyweight champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill, as well as charging 155-pound contender Renato Moicano and the always entertaining Kevin Holland.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Weigh-In Results

UFC 311 takes place Saturday, January 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

See above for a replay of the UFC 311 Weigh-In Show, and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Lightweight Championship: Islam Makhachev (154.5lbs) vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili (134lbs) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (204.5lbs) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5lbs)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (155lbs) vs. Renato Moicano (155lbs)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland (183.5lbs) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (135.5lbs) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida (235lbs) vs. Serghei Spivac (233lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov (205.5lbs) vs. Billy Elekana (200lbs)

Lightweight: Grant Dawson (156lbs) vs. Diego Ferreira (156lbs)

Early Preliminary Card: