Umar Nurmagomedov Accuses Merab Dvalishvili Of Seeking Easy Opponents Ahead Of UFC 311 Clash

Umar Nurmagomedov believes Merab Dvalishvili selectively targets opponents he deems less challenging.

Nurmagomedov is gearing up to challenge reigning bantamweight champion Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311, scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Big fight feels 🤩



Your #UFC311 poster has just landed! pic.twitter.com/tS3pdhXGry — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 12, 2024

“The Young Eagle” has been on a relentless quest for his first title opportunity since his dominant unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024. However, Dvalishvili has appeared hesitant to put his belt on the line against Nurmagomedov ever since claiming the championship at UFC 306.

“The Machine” initially refuted claims that the undefeated Dagestani deserves a title shot, advocating instead for rematches with familiar foes like Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. He even went further, suggesting that former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is a more deserving challenger for the 135-pound crown.

This led to widespread speculation among fans and pundits, with many accusing Dvalishvili of avoiding Nurmagomedov out of fear. Now that the fight has been officially scheduled, “The Young Eagle” has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

During a recent UFC interview (via MMA Fighting), Nurmagomedov accused Dvalishvili of cherry-picking low-risk opponents to safeguard his record and earn easy paydays. He emphasized that facing him would present an entirely different challenge.

“I think he just wants to fight with a guy who [he] can beat,” Nurmagomedov said. “It does not mean I 100 percent go inside the cage and smash him. No. He knows, other guys, he will beat [them]. Me? It’s going to be hard. That’s why he tried to be champion a long time. He wants to fight with O’Malley or with Petr Yan or someone else because he knows these guys, easy money. Me? Not.

“What I know, what I understand, he does not [want a] risky fight. He can beat me; it can happen. It’s not going to break me. I will be the same Umar. Fighting is fighting. Everybody can lose, everybody can win. We’re not talking about what’s going to happen in the fight. If we’re talking about scared, I think he just wants to take [less] risk.”

Nurmagomedov is on an impressive six-fight win streak in the UFC since making his debut in January 2021.

Meanwhile, “The Machine” extended his remarkable unbeaten run to 11 straight victories after claiming the bantamweight title with a dominant win over Sean O’Malley in September 2024.