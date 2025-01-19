UFC 311 Payouts Revealed: Islam Makhachev Gets Less Than Moicano, Holland, & 5 Others

The base payouts for Saturday’s UFC 311 pay-per-view have been disclosed, and it’s safe to say that some of the figures have raised eyebrows in the mixed martial arts community.

MMA’s leading promotion opened its PPV schedule for the new year this weekend in Los Angeles, where Inglewood’s Intuit Dome played host to a number of intriguing contests, including two championship battles and the latest outings for a number of promising prospects.

Closing the show was lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, who submitted Renato Moicano on just 24 hours’ notice following the sudden withdrawal of original challenger Arman Tsarukyan. Despite his main event spot, though, the Dagestani wasn’t the highest paid champ on the card when it comes to base pay.

He's chasing history 👀 #UFC311



LONGEST UNBEATEN STREAKS in UFC History



20 – Jon Jones

16 – Anderson Silva

15 – @MAKHACHEVMMA 🏆

15 – Kamaru Usman

14 – Demetrious Johnson pic.twitter.com/RMwjSZBl7e — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) revealed the payouts to MMA Fighting following the conclusion of UFC 311, with bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili’s $500K marking the highest figure. Makhachev’s number, meanwhile, emerged as $200K.

Interestingly, that also puts the lightweight titleholder behind six others in addition to “The Machine,” including defeated opponent Moicano ($200K), Jiří Procházka ($250K), Kevin Holland ($250K), Reinier de Ridder ($210K), Jailton Almeida ($220K) and Grant Dawson ($212K).

It’s worth noting that these figures are only the contracted amounts and don’t factor in the kind of PPV bonus Makhachev is likely to be the recipient of behind the scenes.

See below for the full list of disclosed pay sums for UFC 311.

UFC 311 Disclosed Payouts

Islam Makhachev: $200,000 (no win bonus)

Renato Moicano: $250,000 (no win bonus)

Merab Dvalishvili: $500,000 (no win bonus)

Umar Nurmagomedov: $100,000 (no win bonus)

Jiří Procházka: $250,000 ($200,000 purse, $50,000 win bonus)

Jamahal Hill: $200,000

Kevin Holland: $250,000

Reinier de Ridder: $210,000 ($105,000 purse, $105,000 win bonus)

Jailton Almeida: $220,000 ($110,000 purse, $110,000 win bonus)

Serghei Spivac: $100,000

Payton Talbott: $43,000

Raoni Barcelos: $96,000 ($48,000 purse, $48,000 win bonus)

Bogdan Guskov: $86,000 ($43,000 purse, $43,000 win bonus)

Billy Elekana: $12,000

Grant Dawson: $212,000 ($106,000 purse, $106,000 win bonus)

Diego Ferreira: $100,000

Zachary Reese: $30,000

Azamat Bekoev: $24,000 ($12,000 purse, $12,000 win bonus)

Karol Rosa: $75,000

Ailín Pérez: $72,000 ($36,000 purse, $36,000 win bonus)

Rinya Nakamura: $26,000

Muin Gafurov: $28,000 ($14,000 purse, $14,000 win bonus)

Ricky Turcios: $28,000

Bernardo Sopai: $24,000 ($12,000 purse, $12,000 win bonus)

Tagir Ulanbekov: $72,000 ($36,000 purse, $36,000 win bonus)

Clayton Carpenter: $28,000