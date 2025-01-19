VIDEO: UFC 311 Post-Fight Press Conference After Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili’s Headline Wins

The UFC 311 pay-per-view recently concluded, and MMA News has you covered with the post-fight press conference in Los Angeles.

The Intuit Dome played host to Octagon action on Jan. 18, as the mixed martial arts leader opened its PPV schedule for 2025 with a strong lineup that featured two championships, top contenders, experienced veterans, and some promising prospects.

Of note were victories for Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili, Jiří Procházka, Jailton Almeida and Reinier de Ridder.

And before attention turns to the UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia early next month, there remains some business to attend to backstage at UFC 311.

Shortly after the main event’s ending, Dana White will appear in front of the media to reveal the recipients of the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses before answering questions. The victorious fighters from UFC 311 will also take queries from the press in reaction to their performances.

With that said, see below for a live stream of the UFC 311 post-fight press conference via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 1:15 AM ET.