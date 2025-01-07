UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan Teases ‘One Trick’ That Will Make The Difference Against Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan seemingly has a special weapon ready to bring out when he challenges for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title at UFC 311.

Tsarukyan will have his first shot at gold on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage next weekend, when he headlines the first pay-per-view of the new year opposite Makhachev.

The pair will run it back almost six years on from their first showdown, a three-round clash at a UFC Fight Night in Moscow that went the distance and was won by the current champ.

During a fight camp video uploaded to the Red Corner MMA YouTube channel, Tsarukyan explained how he plans on securing a different outcome against the Dagestani second time around.

“Of course, I’ve got one trick prepared that I believe in,” Tsarukyan said. “I know it will work. And it will change the whole course of the fight.”

The rematch between Makhachev and Tsarukyan headlines the Jan. 18 card inside Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, with Merab Dvalishvili’s first bantamweight defense opposite Umar Nurmagomedov marking the other title fight on the lineup.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jiří Procházka, Renato Moicano, Kevin Holland, Johnny Walker, Payton Talbott and Jailton Almeida will look to kick off their year in style.