UFC 311: Volkanovski Explains Why He’s Predicting Ex-Opponent Islam Makhachev To Beat Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title in a highly anticipated rematch against Arman Tsarukyan this weekend.

The bout headlines UFC 311 on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Fans are eager to see how both fighters have evolved since their competitive first encounter in 2019.

Ahead of the fight, ex-UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on the matchup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Australian analyzed their styles and gave the edge to his former two-time opponent.

“Islam is safe enough,” Volkanovski said. “I think the majority of his scrambles end up with him in better positions, and striking-wise, he’s a lot more safe. Arman, on the other hand, is a lot more aggressive and probably takes more risks, which could leave openings for Islam to land shots and score points.”

Volkanovski still praised both fighters, noting the challenge Tsarukyan presents for Makhachev.

“It’s a very fun fight – very competitive. But I think Islam edges him. Arman shouldn’t be that much of an underdog. Islam is that good, but so is Arman. I’m going to go with Islam as the heavy favorite here, rightfully so. Both great fighters, but Islam is still pound-for-pound No. 1 right now.”

The fight is poised to showcase the technical evolution of both men, with Makhachev looking to solidify his dominance and Tsarukyan seeking redemption from their first meeting.