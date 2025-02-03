UFC 312 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2, Zhang vs. Suarez, & More

UFC 312 is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming pay-per-view takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

Topping the lineup will be reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, who is tasked with getting the better of a familiar foe in Sean Strickland if he’s to record a second successful title defense.

Before they go to battle, the co-main event will see another champ in action as Zhang Weili returns to defend her strawweight gold for the third time since reclaiming the belt in 2022. To ensure her reign continues, “Magnum” must stall the title ambitions of undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez.

Also set to make the walk on Saturday will be the likes of heavyweight Justin Tafa, featherweight Jack Jenkins, and bantamweight Aleksandre Topuria, brother of UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 312 (as of 2/3), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Dricus Du Plessis (-198) vs. Sean Strickland (+164)

Zhang Weili (+102) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-122)

Justin Tafa (+120) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-142)

Jimmy Crute (+136) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-162)

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Preliminary Card:

Jack Jenkins (+185) vs. Gabriel Santos (-225)

Tom Nolan (+120) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-142)

Wang Cong (-485) vs. Bruna Brasil (+370)

Colby Thicknesse (+330) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (-425)

Early Preliminary Card: