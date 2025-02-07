UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Canceled

UFC 312 takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results!

For the first time in 2025, the Octagon is Down Under, with the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia playing host to the promotion’s latest pay-per-view event. And for its trip across the globe, the mixed martial arts leader has brought with it two championship contests.

The title clash at the top of the card will see Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland’s feud reach a second chapter 13 months on from the South African’s crowning in Canada. They’ll renew hostilities after both recording a victory apiece since their tight five-round headliner at UFC 297.

Beforehand, another champ will be in action as strawweight queen Zhang Weili gets her campaign for the new year underway. To extend her second reign beyond its third title defense, the Chinese standout is tasked with blemishing the currently perfect record of challenger Tatiana Suarez.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Weigh-In Results

UFC 312 takes place Saturday, February 8 (February 9 local time) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

See above for a replay of the UFC 312 Weigh-In Show, and check out the results below.

Main Card:

Middleweight Championship: Dricus Du Plessis (185lbs) vs. Sean Strickland (185lbs)

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (115lbs) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (266lbs) vs. Tallison Teixeira (263lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (206lbs) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205lbs)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (170.5lbs) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (146lbs) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5lbs)

Lightweight: Tom Nolan (155.5lbs) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (156lbs)

Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong (125lbs) vs. Bruna Brasil (125.5lbs)

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse (135.5lbs) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (135.5lbs)

Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Rongzhu (156lbs) vs. Kody Steele (156lbs)

Welterweight: Kevin Jousset (171lbs) vs. Jonathan Micallef (170lbs)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld (156lbs) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5lbs)

Flyweight: HyunSung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel*

*Due to weight management issues with Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, his flyweight bout with HyunSung Park has been canceled.