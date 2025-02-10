VIDEO: UFC 312 Winner Takes Page Out Of Tai Tuivasa’s Book With Post-Fight Celebration In Sydney

Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa may not have been able to bring out his patented celebration at UFC 312 this past weekend, but the city of Sydney still got a shoey.

Saturday’s pay-per-view event Down Under certainly wasn’t among the most memorable in recent times, but the card did still provide some eyebrow-raising finishes — and quick ones, at that.

Among the notable victors was undefeated heavyweight prospect Tallison Teixeira, who moved to 8-0 as a professional with a 35-second knockout win over Justin Tafa, who was floored by a crushing elbow against the fence.

“Xicão’s” celebrations following a successful debut at UFC 312 extended beyond the Qudos Bank Arena, spilling on to the streets of Sydney. The Brazilian paid homage to one of Australia’s own by completing a Tuivasa-esque shoey and posting the footage on his Instagram account.

The speed of Teixeira’s finish was incredibly surpassed on Feb. 8, courtesy of Quillan Salkilld’s efforts in the very first fight of the night. He needed just 19 seconds to stop India’s Anshul Jubli with a strike.