UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Staff Predictions

For the first time since UFC 186 a decade ago, the UFC has landed in Montreal for UFC 315. Get yourself ready and in the know with another edition of MMA News staff fight predictions.

The event will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, May 10. The main card will begin at its usual 10pm ET start time, with preliminary card action kicking off at 6:30pm ET.

The main event of UFC 315 will see Belal Muhammad look to further make people remember his name with his first defense of the UFC welterweight championship, taking on Jack Della Maddalena. This will be Muhammad’s first fight since capturing the gold with a win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last summer. He’s unbeaten in his last 11 fights and has won 14 of his last 16. Standing across the cage from him will be the 28-year-old Della Maddalena, an Australian native who has been on the rise at 170. He was scheduled to face Edwards in the UFC London main event a couple of months ago but was pulled for this title opportunity. This will be JDM’s first fight since knocking out former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 last year.

The co-main event will also be a title bout, featuring one of the most popular female fighters in the world, Valentina Shevchenko, defending the women’s flyweight championship against No. 2 contender Manon Fiorot. After coming up short against Alexa Grasso twice in their trilogy — a loss and a draw — Shevchenko finally got her win at UFC 306: Noche UFC 2 in September, reclaiming the women’s 125-pound title she had lost to Grasso at UFC 285. Fiorot, meanwhile, has not lost after dropping her professional MMA debut, a 12-fight win streak with a perfect 7-0 Octagon record. She enters this title shot off a win over Erin Blanchfield last year.

The rest of the main card will also be one to look out for, with the legendary Jose Aldo stepping in against rising bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi, a battle of top flyweight contenders between Alexa Grasso, the former champion, and Natália Silva.

UFC 315: MMA News Staff Predictions

With UFC 315 just a couple of short days away, Ryan Jarrell, Pranav Pandey, and myself (Thomas Albano) have provided our picks for the fights that make up the main card.

Below, you can check out the current leaderboard through four cards in 2025.

Thomas Albano (11-7) & Pranav Pandey (11-7) Ryan Jarrell (10-8) Aakrit Sharma (7-11)

And now, let’s take a look at everyone’s picks for UFC 315!

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Images: UFC.com

Thomas Albano: Jéssica Andrade will be the toughest test that Jasmine Jasudavicius has ever faced. Andrade is a former strawweight champion and has battled some of the toughest women to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon. She brings knockout power and pressure that can make even the toughest crumbling. That said, Jasudavicius may be getting Andrade at the right time.

Andrade returned to flyweight in her last outing and lost to Natalia Silva, making it four losses in her last six fights. Jasudavicius, who earned a UFC contract off a Dana White’s Contender Series performance in September 2021, she’s risen through the ranks with a 7-2 Octagon record, including a current four-fight win streak. Add in the size and that Jasudavicius has, combined with wrestling skills that could trouble Andrade, as other wrestlers have, Jasudavicius may have a night here that proves she’s ready to take on the top contenders at 125. (Prediction: Jasudavicius)

Ryan Jarrell: This is such an important fight for Jasudaviscius. The Canadian is on a 4 fight win streak and the time to capitalize is now if she hopes to get into title contention one day. Andrade will have a significant height and reach disadvantage, but that’s a common theme for the veteran fighter. Andrade always boasts fight altering power that could be a major factor in this fight. If Jasmine fights intelligently, however, she should be able to win a decision and continue her win streak. I am going to lean towards this fight going the distance and the judges leaning towards the hometown fighter. (Prediction: Jasudavicius)

Pranav Pandey: While Andrade still manages to rack up wins here and there, it’s clear she’s no longer the force of nature she once was. She’s dropped seven of her last thirteen fights, and that kind of inconsistency speaks volumes at this level. On the flip side, Jasudavicius, despite being three years older is the fresher, more composed fighter in my eyes, and her recent performances back that up.

The Canadian also enters the bout with a considerable length and size advantage, which could prove to be a real factor — especially if the fight hits the mat. That’s where I think she’ll try to steer the contest. She’s had solid success in grounding opponents and keeping them there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she uses that blueprint again. (Prediction: Jasudavicius)

Consensus: 3-0 Jasudavicius

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Images: UFC.com

Thomas Albano: It’s now been about eight months since we saw Alexa Grasso, losing the UFC women’s flyweight title to Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy fight. Though she didn’t come out of the rivalry with the gold at the end, the three wars she had with Shevchenko have shown that Grasso is a top name in the division – one that will be hard to top.

Natália Silva is a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon though, coming into this fight with a 12-fight win streak. She’s displayed great striking and forward pressure could be an issue for someone like Grasso. Having said that, I’m still leaning on the experience of the former champion to help her edge out a tight decision. I really don’t understand the people who are easily writing off Grasso in this one.

I may not be the biggest fight better, but I agree with Ryan’s advice – avoid this match at all costs in your fight night bets and parlays. (Prediction: Grasso)

Ryan Jarrell: This is a real tough one to pick. I will definitely not be adding this fight into a parlay I feel confident about. I can see this fight going either way and I expect both ladies to have their moments throughout the fight. In the end if I have to make a pick, and I do, I’m leaning towards the former champion to land a little bit more volume to get her hand raised and get back into the win column. (Prediction: Grasso)

Pranav Pandey: This is a tightly contested matchup on paper, and I genuinely torn on who has the edge. Silva is on an impressive run—young, hungry, and firing on all cylinders. She’s a true threat wherever the fight goes, showcasing sharp striking and a slick ground game. The Brazilian is as well-rounded as they come.

But even so, I still see Alexa Grasso as the crème de la crème of the flyweight division. I think she has the skill set, composure, and experience to answer whatever Silva throws her way. More importantly, after that lopsided loss to Shevchenko, Grasso is coming in with something to prove — and I believe that matters. In my eyes, this will be a competitive battle from start to finish, but I see the former champ edging it out. (Prediction: Grasso)

Consensus: 3-0 Grasso

Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Images: UFC.com

Note: This fight was originally scheduled as a bantamweight fight but was changed to featherweight not long after press time.

Thomas Albano: Jose Aldo’s return to the Octagon, coming out of retirement last year, has been decent thus far. He looked fantastic against Jonathan Martinez, and the Mario Bautista split-decision loss is still filled with plenty of debate over who won. At 38, Jose Aldo, obviously, isn’t the Jose Aldo that ruled over the featherweight scene in the 2000-10s. Yet, he is a living legend who has proven he can still go with the younger names of today.

Aiemann Zahabi, meanwhile, has been someone to watch for since the start of his current five-fight win streak in 2021. Zahabi took out Pedro Munhoz in his last outing back in November, and he has continued to develop as a boxer. Having said that, Aldo and his experience is probably going to overwhelm Zahabi even in a stand-up battle. And given Zahabi isn’t too far removed from Aldo in terms of age, give me the legend in this one. (Prediction: Aldo)

Ryan Jarrell: The Canadian is on an impressive win streak and this matchup will be one that would catapult him up the division if he can find a way to pull off the upset. I don’t mean to sound like Aieman Zahabi doesn’t have a chance in this fight, but I would be shocked if he beats Jose Aldo. Zahabi will have the hometown crowd cheering him on and if it goes to a decision, you never know what the judges will do. But give me Jose Aldo to dictate where this fight takes place and look in control throughout the contest. (Prediction: Aldo)

Pranav Pandey: I genuinely don’t understand why the UFC keeps throwing José Aldo into such high-risk matchups since his return. That said, I still believe he’s still has more than enough in reserve to handle business—especially against someone like Zahabi.

Zahabi is a sharp striker, no doubt, but he’s far from flawless. He tends to absorb more damage than he should, and rarely leans on his grappling background, which could prove costly against someone as seasoned and precise as Aldo.

To me, Aldo remains one of the sharpest strikers the sport has ever seen—his combinations are still lightning-fast, and his takedown defense is arguably the best in MMA history. I think he’s going to methodically dismantle Zahabi with calculated precision over the course of three rounds and walk away with a well-earned decision. (Prediction: Aldo)

Consensus: 3-0 Aldo

UFC Women’s Flyweight Title: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Images: UFC.com

Thomas Albano: This is a tough one for me if only for the fact that I have watched Manon Fiorot rise her way in the sport – stretching back to her days competing in EFC Africa. Fiorot has been in the mix for some time now in the flyweight title picture. Her wins over Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian, Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield, combined with not having lost since dropping her pro debut, really adds to the run she’s had.

That said, she’s taking on the legend herself, Valentina Shevchenko. “Bullet” is making her first defense after re-capturing the women’s flyweight gold in her trilogy bout with Alexa Grasso in September, and she’ll make it more than tough to get a win over her. Fiorot will have a slight height advantage, and it feels like she’s someone who could match Shevchenko power-for-power in striking. I’d probably lean to “Bullet” for grappling, but it feels like Fiorot and her body may pose some issues.

I’ll go with the champ and her years of experience as being one of the best in this sport. That said, anyone who is saying that this fight is easily in the bag for Shevchenko is sorely mistaken. This will be a tough outing – but a win could make an eventual showdown with Weili Zhang (I hope) even more appetizing. (Prediction: Shevchenko)

Ryan Jarrell: As long as she is fighting, I will always feel hesitant to pick against Valentina Shevchenko. At her best, she is the best pound for pound female fighter in the world, in my humble opinion. However, this will be a very tough test for the champion. Manon Fiorot is on a 14 fight win streak with big wins over the likes of Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield. Not only is the challenger two years younger, but she will also have a modest height and reach advantage. Seeing how Fiorot has a whopping zero submission victories in her career, it’s safe to say she will not be submitting someone as well rounded as Bullet. If the fight stays on the feet, I just like the championship experience Valentina has to be the difference in this one. (Prediction: Shevchenko)

Pranav Pandey: I see Fiorot as a dangerous, technically sound striker with a well-rounded skill set. She leans heavily on her crisp boxing to break opponents down and isn’t afraid to wade into gritty, blood-and-guts territory when the fight gets tough. She’s sharp, durable, and undeniably tough — but this time, she’s stepping in against a different kind of elite technician.

Even if she’s not quite the unstoppable force she was a few years ago, her striking remains surgically precise and blisteringly quick, and her grappling continues to be criminally underrated. I think “The Beast” brings the kind of challenge that will force Shevchenko to show her full arsenal — and when that happens, I still believe she is superior in every department.

I made the mistake of underestimating “Bullet” in her trilogy bout against Alexa Grasso. This time, I’m not making that same error. I’m all in on Shevchenko to remind the world why she’s still championship material and retain her title. (Prediction: Shevchenko)

Consensus: 3-0 Shevchenko

UFC Welterweight Title: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Images: UFC.com

Thomas Albano: This is such a huge opportunity for a young fighter like Jack Della Maddalena. He’s only been on the UFC scene for a few years, but a huge win streak that’s seen him gone unbeaten since dropping his first two pro MMA fights – combined with wins over Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns, combined with Shavkat Rakhmonov dealing with injury – now grants JDM a title shot. It’ll be a great experience for JDM, but that’s all it will be.

As much as he has his win streak and the pair of wins previously mentioned, this still feels a little too much, too soon for the Australian. It probably would have worked better in his favor if he had competed one or two more times (perhaps at least once in his native Australia) before a fight like this. Muhammad may not be the most popular figure in the UFC, but he’s experienced and talented. He wouldn’t be UFC champion without either of those, and that experience and his own winning momentum should win out against Della Maddalena’s.

Expect this fight to go one of two ways – JDM tries to grapple with Muhammad and pays the price, or Muhammad uses his grappling to counter act any of JDM’s striking offense. It may not be the most popular method, it may not be the most entertaining fight, but it will get the job done. (Prediction: Muhammad)

Ryan Jarrell: I am a big fan of Jack Della Maddalena. I think he is an exciting fighter to watch and more importantly, a class act and role model outside of the cage. JDM has all the tools to be a champion one day. But that day will not be at UFC 315. The first time title challenger is still only 28 years old, and still somewhat new ish to the UFC. I believe right now is Belal’s time to reign as welterweight king and I except to see a diverse attack put on display by the current champ. If Belal gets in trouble on the feet, he will use his elite grappling attack to mix things up and keep the Australian a step behind throughout the fight. (Prediction: Muhammad)

Pranav Pandey: I believe this matchup could turn out to be far more thrilling and competitive than many are anticipating. While I see Maddalena as the cleaner and more dangerous striker, I also think he has some clear vulnerabilities that Muhammad can capitalize on. We’ve seen Maddalena give up takedowns in past fights, and I expect the champ to target that weakness with a relentless game plan. I think he’s going to pressure the Aussie with bursts of strikes to close the distance, then chain those into takedown attempts—similar to what he tried to do against Leon Edwards.

But that’s only half the story. Keeping Maddalena grounded and dominating him on the mat is a puzzle no one has convincingly solved yet. He’s dangerous even off his back—punishing opponents with vicious body shots and sharp, snapping hooks the moment they try to close the distance. And if you ask me, I think “Remember the Name” is in for a taste of that same resistance.

While Muhammad has shown noticeable improvement in his striking over the years, I still believe he’d be in deep waters on the feet. If he can’t drag Maddalena into a grappling-heavy contest, I see the Aussie putting on a clinic and potentially overwhelming him with precision and power. (Prediction: Della Maddalena)

Consensus: 2-1 Muhammad

That’ll do it for our UFC 315 staff picks! What do you think? Do your predictions look similar? Let us know in the comments section!

Also, you can check out the full UFC 315 card below.

Main Card:

Welterweight Championship: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Early Preliminary Card: