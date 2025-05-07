UFC 315 Fight Card Update: Kyle Prepolec Replaces Joel Alvarez Amid Ticket Sale Struggles

In a significant change to the UFC 315 card, Joel Alvarez has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled lightweight bout against Benoit Saint-Denis due to a hand injury. The UFC has acted quickly, bringing in Canadian fighter Kyle Prepolec as a replacement for the May 10 event in Montreal.

Prepolec will be making his UFC return after a previous 0-2 stint with the promotion in 2019. The fighter known as “Killshot” enters this short-notice opportunity riding a three-fight win streak, with his recent victories coming by a mix of knockouts and decisions on the regional circuit.

The cancellation was first reported by Twitter/X user @MagicM_MMABets on May 3 and later confirmed by French media outlet La Sueur. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff subsequently verified the news as well.

Saint-Denis (13-3, 1 NC) will be looking to rebound after suffering back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. Prior to these setbacks, “God of War” had built an impressive five-fight winning streak in the UFC, with all victories coming via stoppage.

While some fighters reportedly offered their services as potential replacements, including Mauricio Ruffy, the UFC ultimately decided on Prepolec, who enters as a significant underdog with betting odds around +775 against the ranked Saint-Denis.

In another concerning development for the event, reports indicate that ticket sales for UFC 315 in Montreal are struggling, with approximately 50% of seats still available despite featuring two championship bouts. This marks the UFC’s first return to Montreal since UFC 186 in April 2015.

The main event features welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defending his title against Jack Della Maddalena, while women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against French challenger Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.