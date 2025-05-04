UFC 315 Suffers Major Blow With Key Fight Scrapped Last Minute

The UFC 315 main card has suffered a major setback just days before the event.

The MMA leader is preparing for its return to Canada with the fifth pay-per-view event of the year, scheduled for May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

On Saturday, French media outlet La Sueur first reported that the lightweight clash between Benoît Saint-Denis and Joel Álvarez has been removed from the UFC 315 lineup.

“El Fenomeno” has reportedly withdrawn from the bout for undisclosed reasons, leaving Saint-Denis without an opponent just a week before fight night. Currently, it remains unclear whether a short-notice replacement will be found.

🚨 Selon nos sources, Joel Alvarez serait FORFAIT pour son combat face à Benoît Saint Denis à l’#UFC315. ❌ pic.twitter.com/GL30UH0E39 — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) May 3, 2025

Álvarez last competed in the Octagon at UFC Tampa this past December, where he delivered a first-round knockout of Drakkar Klose. The impressive finish improved his promotional record to 7-2 and marked his third consecutive victory.

“El Fenómeno” last tasted defeat at UFC Vegas 49 in February 2022, where he succumbed to a second-round TKO against Arman Tsarukyan.

Meanwhile, Saint-Denis has been sidelined since his lopsided TKO (doctor stoppage) defeat to Renato Moicano at UFC Paris last September. “God of War” is currently on a two-fight losing streak, which stands in stark contrast to his previous run of five consecutive victories, all secured by stoppage.

UFC 315 will feature a championship double-header at the top of the card. In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defends his title against the surging Jack Della Maddalena. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against Manon Fiorot.