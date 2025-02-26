WATCH: UFC 315 On-Sale Press Conference For Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, Shevchenko vs. Fiorot

The top fighters confirmed to be in action at UFC 315 on May 10 will take to the stage for an on-sale press conference in the event’s host city this week.

Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion will return to Canada later this year for the first time in 2025. After trips to Toronto and Edmonton last year, the promotion’s latest trip to “The Great White North” will see Octagon action go down in Montréal.

The main event will see UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad make his first defense of the title. After an injury to Shavkat Rakhmonov, “Remember the Name” will face the challenge of Australian striker Jack Della Maddalena.

There will also be championship stakes in the co-headliner, with Valentina Shevchenko returning for the first defense of her second reign, which got underway with redemption against Alexa Grasso last September. If she’s to remain on the throne, “Bullet” will have to become the first woman to defeat France’s Manon Fiorot in the UFC.

With Fight Club Pre-Sale starting on Wednesday, the promotion is hosting a press conference in Montréal, where Muhammad, Della Maddalena, Shevchenko and Fiorot will all have mics in hand.

See below for a live stream of the presser via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 11:30 AM ET.

UFC 315 On-Sale Press Conference Live Stream